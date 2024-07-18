Want to live in the UGA President’s mansion? You can!

The UGA President's House. (UGA photo)

By Abby Jessen

I couldn’t believe it when my friend sent me this listing of the UGA President’s mansion on Instagram! As a UGA alumna, I’ve been to several events at this iconic home. It’s absolutely stunning!

If you want to buy the UGA President’s mansion, you can for $5.12 million. This is the first time the property has been for sale in over 70 years, and it’s on the National Register of Historic Places. I originally thought it would become a fraternity or sorority house, but that would make it tough.

Now I’m wondering where current UGA President Jere Morehead is going to move next! This house was such a great place to host events, and it was in such a great location close to downtown. Hopefully, he finds a great new house even closer to campus!

