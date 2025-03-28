Walton High School graduate Kristian Campbell finds out he made the opening day roster.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Kristian Campbell #28 of the Boston Red Sox bats during his Major League debut in the second inning of the Opening Day game against the Texas Rangers on March 27, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

As spring training wrapped up for teams this week a lot of decisions were made as to who did and did not make the team. One local player who got good news this week is Kristian Campbell who was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2023 after spending two years at Georgia Tech. I may be a bit biased but here’s the cool part Kristian Campbell’s began his baseball journey at George Walton Comprehensive High School in Marietta, (Go Raiders!) where he was a four-year letterwinner primarily playing shortstop. In 2019, he contributed to his team’s Region 5 Division 7A Championship win and earned first-team All-American honors along with a Silver Slugger Award. During his high school career, he compiled a .397 batting average with 144 hits, 23 doubles, eight triples, and three home runs, driving in 91 runs. ​

Campbell got his first start on opening day and got his first major league hit. Check out how Red Sox manager let him know he made the opening day roster and congrats!