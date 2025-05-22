WalletHub’s top 2025 summer travel destinations

Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and a ton of people are planning trips.
WalletHub released its report for 2025’s Best Summer Travel Destinations, and while I agree that some of these places are awesome, I feel like the heat wasn’t factored in to the study.
WalletHub used budget and fun-friendliness to determine the cities on its list.
Top 20 Summer Travel Destinations
- Orlando, FL
- Atlanta, GA
- Washington, DC
- Honolulu, HI
- Austin, TX
- Cincinnati, OH
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Philadelphia, PA
- Miami, FL
- Dallas, TX
- Knoxville, TN
- Tampa, FL
- Richmond, VA
- Chicago, IL
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Tulsa, OK
- New York, NY
- San Antonio, TX
- St. Louis, MO
- Raleigh, NC
