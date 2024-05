Make-A-Wish Georgia is an amazing organization that helps grant wishes for local kids, and this weekend, you can support them! The Walk for Wishes is this Saturday, May 11, at Truist Park. This year is the 20th annual walk with a finish line on the Braves field.

To register to walk or run the 5k or donate to Make-a-Wish Georgia, go to wish.org/georgia.

I went last year, and it was an incredible event!