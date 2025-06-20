Waffle House debuts cold brew at select Atlanta locations

Just in time for the first official weekend of summer, Atlanta-based Waffle House has debuted a canned cold brew coffee. They’re testing the cold brew at nine locations in metro Atlanta!
I had a chance to try it and enjoyed it! It was $3.25 and had some sweetener but wasn’t too sweet. I also got a coupon for a free waffle or hashbrowns for trying it and giving my feedback!
Here are the locations if you want to give it a try:
- 2812 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
- 2264 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
- 5071 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Chamblee, GA 30341
- 4065 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30319
- 3735 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342
- 3016 Piedmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
- 2581 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
- 4532 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338
- 3916 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034