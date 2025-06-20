Waffle House debuts cold brew at select Atlanta locations

Just in time for the first official weekend of summer, Atlanta-based Waffle House has debuted a canned cold brew coffee. They’re testing the cold brew at nine locations in metro Atlanta!

I had a chance to try it and enjoyed it! It was $3.25 and had some sweetener but wasn’t too sweet. I also got a coupon for a free waffle or hashbrowns for trying it and giving my feedback!

Here are the locations if you want to give it a try:

Waffle House Cold Brew Locations