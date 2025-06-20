Waffle House debuts cold brew at select Atlanta locations

Waffle House Cold Brew
By Abby Jessen

Just in time for the first official weekend of summer, Atlanta-based Waffle House has debuted a canned cold brew coffee. They’re testing the cold brew at nine locations in metro Atlanta!

I had a chance to try it and enjoyed it! It was $3.25 and had some sweetener but wasn’t too sweet. I also got a coupon for a free waffle or hashbrowns for trying it and giving my feedback!

Here are the locations if you want to give it a try:

Waffle House Cold Brew Locations

  • 2812 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
  • 2264 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
  • 5071 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Chamblee, GA 30341
  • 4065 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30319
  • 3735 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342
  • 3016 Piedmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
  • 2581 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
  • 4532 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338
  • 3916 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034
