'Victorious' spinoff series 'Hollywood Arts' moves to Netflix

Netflix is ready to make the Victorious spinoff shine.

The streamer has picked up the upcoming series Hollywood Arts, starring Daniella Monet, who will reprise her Victorious role of Trina Vega. The sequel show was first developed at Nickelodeon and has now been licensed to Netflix.

Hollywood Arts will span 26 episodes and debut on Netflix in 2026, followed by releases on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

The show will follow Trina, who is now a struggling actress, as she returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher. She quickly finds herself "both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood’s most elite performing arts school," according to an official logline.

Also starring in Hollywood Arts are Alyssa Miles, Emmy Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, Erika Swayze and Martin Kamm. Drake and Josh fan-favorite Yvette Nicole Brown will guest star in the series.

In addition to starring, Monet will executive produce Hollywood Arts.

"Coming back as Trina alongside such a dynamic, powerful cast of newcomers is something I feel very lucky and grateful to do. Victorious was in a lot of ways life changing for all of us, our cast is forever bonded by that experience, and to think that I have an opportunity to steward anything close to that is a feeling I can't begin to describe," Monet said in a press release. "As an actress, producer, and mom, I am so eager to create something we can all be proud to share with the world."

All episodes of Victorious are available to watch on Netflix in the U.S. They have accumulated over 45 million views on that streaming platform alone.

