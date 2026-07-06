Vicky Krieps, George MacKay and more join 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel cast

Vicky Krieps attends the red carpet during the 40th Cabourg Film Festival on June 12, 2026, in Cabourg, France. (Aurore Marechal/Getty Images) | George MacKay attends the GQ Men of the Year at 180 Thames in London on Nov. 18, 2025. (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Many more actors have joined the cast of the upcoming Ocean's Eleven prequel.

Vicky Krieps, George MacKay, Lauren Ridloff and Jack Holden have joined the film's ensemble, while Omar Sy is currently in negotiations to join the cast, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Bradley Cooper is set to write, direct and star in the prequel film. Margot Robbie will star alongside Cooper, who will also produce the film along with Robbie's banner, LuckyChap.

Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung was previously attached to direct the film but stepped away from the project due to creative differences.

Wagner Moura, Monica Barbaro and Josh Gad are also set to star in the upcoming film. Cooper wrote the screenplay based on characters that were created by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell. A previous draft of the script was written by Carrie Solomon.

While the film's plot is being kept locked in the vault for now, ABC Audio has learned that it takes place in the year 1963.

The currently untitled Ocean's Eleven prequel will arrive in theaters on June 25, 2027.

Warner Bros. launched the current Ocean's franchise with Steven Soderbergh's 2001 film Ocean's Eleven. It became a trilogy that starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Matt Damon. Ocean's Eleven was a remake of the studio's 1961 film Ocean's 11, which starred Frank Sinatra.

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