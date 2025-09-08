US Open fan proves sharing beats snatching in the stands

While recent headlines have been full of fans elbowing each other for foul balls and souvenirs, one US Open spectator showed how it’s done. After catching a tennis ball in the stands, he immediately passed it to the kid in front of him. In a season of greedy grabs, this wholesome handoff was a grand slam of sportsmanship.
