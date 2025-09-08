US Open fan proves sharing beats snatching in the stands

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men's Singles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

While recent headlines have been full of fans elbowing each other for foul balls and souvenirs, one US Open spectator showed how it’s done. After catching a tennis ball in the stands, he immediately passed it to the kid in front of him. In a season of greedy grabs, this wholesome handoff was a grand slam of sportsmanship.