Unshrinkable: The charm of names that can’t be shortened

I’m not exactly sure how the conversation started, but it did! How many first names can’t be shortened was the question which had me scratching my head since everyone in my family have names that can be shortened. I’m Christopher, but have gone by Chris forever, in fact the only times I heard my full name was from a couple of aunts way back when. So, after doing a little (unnecessary) research, the following is a list of names that cannot be shortened. I just wanted to save you the google search in case you were also curious.

A - Ace, Adam, Amy, Ann, Arya, Audrey, Austin, Autumn, Ava

B - Beau, Blair, Blake, Brady, Bree, Brooke, Brynn

C - Cara, Carl, Chase, Cora, Chloe, Claire, Cole

D - Declan, Drake, Drew

E - Eden, Eli, Enid, Ethan, Evan, Eve

F - Faith, Faye, Finn

G - Grace, Graham

H - Hazel, Harry, Henry, Holly, Hope, Hugh

I - Ian

J - Jack, Jake, Jane, Jean, Joel, Josh, Joy, Jude, Judy, June

K - Kai, Kate, Kit, Kurt, Kyle

L - Laura, Lauren, Leo, Levi, Liam, Lisa, Luke, Luka, Lyla

M - Mark, Martha, Mauve, Max, Mia, Miles, Molly, Mya, Morgan

N - Noel, Nora

O - Olive

P - Paige, Paul, Pierce

Q - Quinn

R -Ralph, Reese, Remy, Rory, Rose, Roy, Ruby, Ruth

S -Sadie, Sage, Scott, Shane, Skye, Sean, Seth, Simon

T - Tara, Tess, Tia

W - Wren

Y - Yvonne

Z - Zeke, Zoe, Zoey, Zuri