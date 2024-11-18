Universal warming up for 'Wicked' sing-a-long screenings

If you think you won't get enough Wicked a month after it hits theaters in November, Universal Pictures is singing your tune.

Variety reports the studio will be launching interactive versions of the musical starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande across 1,000 North American theaters starting on Christmas Day.

That means you and your fellow witches in waiting can belt out "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and many of the musical's other songs — without bothering other moviegoers like those Swifties did in theaters in 2023 during the Eras Tour movie.

Director Jon M. Chu's Wicked Part 1 debuts on Nov. 22; the second part hits theaters Nov. 21, 2025.

