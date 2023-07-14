Universal Parks letting visitors dive into 'Stranger Things' season 4 Halloween Horror Nights Haunted House

The world of Stranger Things is coming back to Universal theme parks this Halloween with a season 4 upgrade.

In a new video, which shows a young woman who finds herself facing off against the demonic Vecna, the park touts the upcoming attraction as celebrating "the scariest season of Stranger Things yet."

"The Stranger Things haunted house mirrors the mind-bending twists and supernatural terror of Season 4, immersing guests in a heart-pounding experience alongside valiant characters from the series, including Eleven, Max, Eddie and more," Universal touts. "Guests will find themselves on the front line of Vecna's deadly attacks on the citizens of Hawkins while traveling through iconic scenes, including the notorious Hawkins Lab, the enigmatic Creel House and Vecna's chilling mindscape."

"Along the way, guests will confront their deepest fears and come face to face with otherworldly creatures like demobats and even Vecna himself," the announcement continues. "In a race against the clock, guests find themselves in the ultimate showdown within Vecna’s blood-red Mind Lair, striving to escape and save mankind from his deadly curse."

The announcement comes exactly a month after Universal touted it will be offering park-goers a chance to step into the world of another creepy hit show, HBO's Emmy nomination magnet The Last of Us.

Both shows will get their own Halloween Horror Nights Haunted House at Universal's Orlando and Hollywood parks, opening in September.

