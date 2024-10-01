UK company reportedly looking to serve up British version of 'Cheers'

Thirty years after Ted Danson's Sam Malone declared, "Sorry, we're closed," to end the 11-season classic sitcom Cheers, a U.K. company is reportedly interested in serving up an English version.

That's the news from Deadline, which reports that the U.K. company Big Talk has tapped Men Behaving Badly writer Simon Nye to develop a new version of the show that was based at that Boston bar where everybody knew your name.

Cheers opened for business on NBC on the evening of Sept. 30, 1982, and its finale, "One for the Road," attracted 40 million viewers on the evening of May 20, 1993 — one of the most-watched finales of all time.

During its run, the show earned a total of 179 Primetime Emmy nominations and 28 wins, and spun off another Emmys magnet, Frasier, in 1993.

