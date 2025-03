Would you rather have a fabulous driver’s license photo, or a hot mug shot? UGA student Lily Stewart has broken the internet over her perfect mug shot. She was caught speeding twice in the matter of minutes ending in her arrest. Lily is taking the whole experience in stride and even highlighting some of her favorite comments:

UGA Student's Tik Tok mugshot comments

some of my favorite/unhinged comments on my mugshot #fyp #foryou #fory... | pretty mugshots | TikTok

Get more on the story here...