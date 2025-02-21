UGA Redcoat Band among America’s favorite college marching bands

I truly believe there’s nothing quite like hearing “The redcoats are coming!” at a University of Georgia football game before the marching band takes the field or listening to the Battle Hymn soloist before a game between the hedges, and apparently the nation agrees.
The Betway team recently collected data to determine America’s favorite college marching bands, and UGA’s landed in the top 10. Here’s where the redcoats landed:
America’s Favorite Bands
- Ohio State University Marching Band
- University of Minnesota Marching Band
- Varsity Marching Band Pittsburgh
- BYU Cougar Marching Band
- University of Michigan Marching Band
- University of Georgia Redcoat Band
- NMU Wildcat Marching Band
- Marching Illini
- Boston College Marching Band
- Penn State Blue Band