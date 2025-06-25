Two Georgia colleges land on most beautiful campuses in the US list

Travel and Leisure just released its list of the 30 Most Beautiful Campuses in the U.S. Two Georgia colleges made the list! Berry College came in 2nd while the University of Georgia was ranked 27th.

The blurb about Berry said:

“This rural college in Mount Berry, Georgia, holds a lofty record: It’s the United State’s largest contiguous college campus, with more than 27,000 acres of fields, lakes, forests, and mountains. Berry makes prime use of its setting, too, with numerous reflecting pools and fountains situated near its beautiful English Gothic-inspired buildings like the Ford Dining Hall, Ford Auditorium, and Mary Hall, made possible by the school’s largest benefactor, Henry Ford."

The blurb about UGA said:

“In the heart of Athens, the north campus of theUniversity of Georgiais a picturesque landscape studded with historical buildings like the chapel, which dates to 1832. The original chapel bell is now located behind the building, and students ring it to celebrate everything from a football win to acing a midterm. North Campus is home to the Founders Memorial Garden, which features fountains and more than 300 plant species. It’s also where you’ll find the school’s emblematic iron arch—passing under it before graduation has long been thought to bring bad luck, so you may see students walking around it."

The top overall college was Stanford University in California.

You can see the full list here.