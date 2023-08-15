Turn your lawn Upside Down for Halloween with life-size Demogorgon

Courtesy Gemmy Product

By Stephen Iervolino

Just in time for Halloween — yes, it's August, but we're already going there — Walmart has exclusively dropped a must-have for any Stranger Things fan.

The retailer is selling life-sized — nearly 8 feet tall — Demogorgons, those toothy terrors from the hit Netflix show. They can be used to decorate your lawn for the spooky season or, well, anywhere else you decide to display seven-and-a-half-feet tall demons from the Upside Down.

The realistic models also move and emit spooky sounds taken from the show. They retail for $399 only at Walmart.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    We're sending Abby Jessen OVER. THE. EDGE!
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!