Truist Park ranked one of the best stadiums for surviving a zombie apocalypse

This is hilarious! FlashPicks.com, a site that usually does MLB Parlays, did a study figuring out the “survival rate score” for MLB Stadiums to determine which stadium would be the best location to survive a zombie apocalypse.
Truist Park’s high ranking came because of its infrastructure, distance from the hub of Atlanta, and proximity to water.
Top 10 MLB Ballparks
- T-Mobile Park: Seattle Mariners
- Globe Life Field: Texas Rangers
- Great American Ball Park: Cincinnati Reds
- Wrigley Field: Chicago Cubs
- Truist Park: Atlanta Braves
- Daikin Park: Houston Astros
- Coors Field: Colorado Rockies
- Rogers Centre: Toronto Blue Jays
- American Family Field: Milwaukee Brewers
- Busch Stadium: St. Louis Cardinals