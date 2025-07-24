Truist Park ranked one of the best stadiums for surviving a zombie apocalypse

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 11: A general view of Truist Park during the fourth inning between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals on June 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This is hilarious! FlashPicks.com, a site that usually does MLB Parlays, did a study figuring out the “survival rate score” for MLB Stadiums to determine which stadium would be the best location to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Truist Park’s high ranking came because of its infrastructure, distance from the hub of Atlanta, and proximity to water.

Top 10 MLB Ballparks