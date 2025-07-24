Truist Park ranked one of the best stadiums for surviving a zombie apocalypse

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By Abby Jessen

This is hilarious! FlashPicks.com, a site that usually does MLB Parlays, did a study figuring out the “survival rate score” for MLB Stadiums to determine which stadium would be the best location to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Truist Park’s high ranking came because of its infrastructure, distance from the hub of Atlanta, and proximity to water.

Top 10 MLB Ballparks

  1. T-Mobile Park: Seattle Mariners
  2. Globe Life Field: Texas Rangers
  3. Great American Ball Park: Cincinnati Reds
  4. Wrigley Field: Chicago Cubs
  5. Truist Park: Atlanta Braves
  6. Daikin Park: Houston Astros
  7. Coors Field: Colorado Rockies
  8. Rogers Centre: Toronto Blue Jays
  9. American Family Field: Milwaukee Brewers
  10. Busch Stadium: St. Louis Cardinals
