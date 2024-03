Going to Truist Park this season is going to be even better, the team just announced that $10 million in upgrades have been made at the ballpark. Plus the Braves are going to win a ton of games!





https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/braves-unveil-10m-worth-upgrades-coming-truist-park-2024-season/Q6ZA6E7PTNFJDIOQC3V2IOPCDI/