'Tron: Ares' star Jared Leto on his 'Tron' fandom, working with Jeff Bridges

It's time to go back into The Grid.

Tron: Ares, the third film in the Tron franchise, has arrived in theaters. Its star Jared Leto told ABC-owned station WPVI he has been a huge fan of Tron going back to when he was 11 years old and seeing the original film at the movie theater.

"For me, Tron is like someone else's Star Wars," Leto said. "I just love the storyline, I love the characters, I love The Grid, I loved the world, I loved that technology, and what they did in that first film was really groundbreaking."

Leto also praised the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy, saying, "It took us to a new place and I absolutely adore that film as well."

Now, with Tron: Ares, the original film's star Jeff Bridges returns to his role as Kevin Flynn while Leto stars as a highly sophisticated AI being that is brought to the real world for a dangerous mission. Leto says it was surreal to act alongside Bridges in the film.

"He's incredible, one of my favorite actors of all time," Leto said. "When he walked on the set for the first time, everyone applauded because they were so excited to have him."

Leto still remembers going to see the original Tron in theaters and says it is a dream come true to become part of the franchise he loves so much.

"I'm really grateful," Leto said. "I hope that there's a kid out there that goes to see [director] Joachim [Rønning]'s Tron and has the same experience that I did that just has their mind blown and is introduced to a world they never knew existed."

