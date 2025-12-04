Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have ‘never once’ argued

Travis Kelce dished on the ‘New Heights’ podcast with Jason Kelce and George Clooney that he’s “never once” argued with Taylor Swift.
‼️| Travis Kelce reveals on the newest episode of “New Heights” that he have never argued with Taylor in their relationship— Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) December 3, 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pop star are “keeping it 100″ showing healthy ways to communicate with each other. Fans weigh in on this statement from Travis Kelce:
Never argued doesn’t mean never disagreed. They’re just good at healthy communication— ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) December 3, 2025
“Clooney says the key to marriage is avoiding pointless fights. Kelce agrees. Meanwhile the rest of us are arguing over who left the light on for the 47th time.”— NO FILTER ZONE (@AltVaulz) December 3, 2025
Some of you can’t tell the difference between healthy communication and letting something escalate….. you can disagree with each other and discuss this even get annoyed without arguing. If two emotional intelligent people are in a relationship and communicate properly this is… https://t.co/dIGmaaMNp2— sarah ⸆⸉ ✫ ❤️🔥 (@fateofophe1ia__) December 3, 2025