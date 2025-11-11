'Toy Story 5' teaser trailer finds Woody, Buzz fearing technology takeover

You've got a friend in them.

Disney and Pixar have released the first teaser trailer for Toy Story 5. Everyone's favorite toys are back in the first look at the upcoming animated film that shows how the toys react to new technology.

Audiences are introduced to the character Lilypad in this new teaser. Lilypad is a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet that makes Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs more difficult as they compete with this new threat to playtime.

Greta Lee has joined the cast of the film as the voice of Lilypad. She is added to the main cast of Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie and Tony Hale as Forky.

As previously reported, Conan O'Brien has also joined the Toy Story family as the voice of the toilet training tech toy, Smarty Pants.

The trailer finds the toys' caretaker, Bonnie, receiving a new package in the mail. All of the toys look on in fear — Mrs. Potato Head even takes off her eyes in anguish — as Bonnie opens the box to find Lilypad inside.

Title cards in the teaser trailer read, "The age of toys is over."

Toy Story 5 is directed by WALL•E and Finding Nemo helmer Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris.

“It’s been a hilarious and poignant journey exploring how our favorite team of legacy toys might respond to today’s world of technology, and we’re thrilled to share this first glimpse with audiences," the directors said in a press release. "Having the remarkably talented Greta Lee bring Lilypad to life — balancing a playfully antagonistic tone with humor and heart — has been incredible.”

Toy Story 5 rides like the wind into theaters on June 19, 2026.

