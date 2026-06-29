'Toy Story 5' ﻿keeps flying while ﻿'Supergirl﻿' is falling with style

Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) in 'Toy Story 5.' (Walt Disney Pictures)
By Josh Johnson

Like the claw machine in the very first movie, Toy Story 5 is keeping its grips tight on the #1 spot at the box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, the fifth installment in the long-running Pixar series added $70 million in its second weekend following its $160 million debut, which marked the best domestic opening for any movie so far in 2026. It's total domestic gross is now close to $300 million.

Supergirl, however, had a harder time taking off in its debut week. The latest installment in the DC Universe, starring Milly Alcock as the Kara Zor-El, took second place with an opening weekend of $38 million.

The horror sensation Obsession stands at #3 with an extra $9.8 million, bringing its total domestic gross to over $230 million. Jackass: Best and Last, the swan song for Johnny Knoxville and company's comedy stunt series, debuted at #4 with $8.4 million, while Steven Spielberg's sci-fi epic Disclosure Day rounded out the top five with $8.1 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Toy Story 5 -- $70 million
2. Supergirl -- $38 million
3. Obsession -- $9.8 million
4. Jackass: Best and Last -- $8.4 million
5. Disclosure Day -- $8.1 million
6. Backrooms -- $4.3 million
7. Scary Movie -- $3 million
8. BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity -- $3 million
9. Masters of the Universe -- $2.2 million
10. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu -- $1.6 million

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News. 

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