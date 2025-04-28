Top states for brunch in 2025

National Brunch Month may be coming to a close, but it is never a bad month for brunch!
Hard Rock Bet has released the list of the best states for brunch in 2025 along with their signature brunch item.
Here’s what they found:
Best States for Brunch in the U.S.
- California: Avocado Toast
- Arizona: Breakfast Burrito
- New York: Bagel & Lox
- Texas: Breakfast Tacos
- Louisiana: Beignets
- Vermont: Beets
- Massachusetts: Polenta
- Florida: Cuban Breakfast
- Colorado: Cinnamon Rolls
- Montana: Cinnamon Rolls
- Hawaii: Loco Moco
- North Carolina: Banana Pudding
- Washington: Smoked Salmon Bagel
- New Mexico: Breakfast Burrito
- Minnesota: Breakfast Hotdish
- Connecticut: Cider Donuts
- Nebraska: Kolache
- South Carolina: Shrimp & Grits
- Pennsylvania: Scrapple
- New Jersey: Pork Roll
- Georgia: Buttermilk Biscuits
- Alabama: Shrimp & Grits
- New Hampshire: Cider Donuts
- Oregon: Marionberry Pancakes
- Ohio: Goetta