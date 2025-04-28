Top states for brunch in 2025

brunch
By Abby Jessen

National Brunch Month may be coming to a close, but it is never a bad month for brunch!

Hard Rock Bet has released the list of the best states for brunch in 2025 along with their signature brunch item.

Here’s what they found:

Best States for Brunch in the U.S.

  1. California: Avocado Toast
  2. Arizona: Breakfast Burrito
  3. New York: Bagel & Lox
  4. Texas: Breakfast Tacos
  5. Louisiana: Beignets
  6. Vermont: Beets
  7. Massachusetts: Polenta
  8. Florida: Cuban Breakfast
  9. Colorado: Cinnamon Rolls
  10. Montana: Cinnamon Rolls
  11. Hawaii: Loco Moco
  12. North Carolina: Banana Pudding
  13. Washington: Smoked Salmon Bagel
  14. New Mexico: Breakfast Burrito
  15. Minnesota: Breakfast Hotdish
  16. Connecticut: Cider Donuts
  17. Nebraska: Kolache
  18. South Carolina: Shrimp & Grits
  19. Pennsylvania: Scrapple
  20. New Jersey: Pork Roll
  21. Georgia: Buttermilk Biscuits
  22. Alabama: Shrimp & Grits
  23. New Hampshire: Cider Donuts
  24. Oregon: Marionberry Pancakes
  25. Ohio: Goetta
