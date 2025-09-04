Top candies by state

Decorative pumpkins filled with assorted Halloween chocolate candy made by Mars, Incorporated and the Hershey Company.
Halloween candy FILE PHOTO: What can you do with left over Halloween candy? (Leeena Robinson/leekris - stock.adobe.com)
By Heather Taylor

Innerbody.com analyzed Google search data to find out the top candies by state.

Coming in at a tie for number one with seven states each, Blow Pops are the favorite candy in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Louisiana, Missouri, and Arkansas. Jolly Ranchers take the top spot in Colorado, Washington D.C., Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

Other top contenders include Starburst, Kit Kats, and Almond Joys.

What are the least favorite candies across the US? Double Bubble Gum is the least-desired candy for most states with Sour Punch Straws not far behind.

