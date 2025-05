Tony Award winning musical comedy Shucked is at the Fox Theatre this week

As someone with midwestern roots, when I heard that there was a musical comedy about corn, I had to be there! Shucked did not disappoint!

The musical comedy is absolutely hilarious, and what makes it even greater is that it’s set in “Cob County,” so of course, the Atlanta audience laughed every time that was mentioned.

The show is in town through Sunday.

You can buy tickets here!