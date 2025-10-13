Tony-Award winning Kimberly Akimbo is at the Fox Theatre this week

Kimberly Akimbo (Patrick Gray)
By Abby Jessen

Kimberly Akimbo, a Tony-Award winning musical, will be at the Fox Theatre this week! Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is bringing the most critically acclaimed musical of its season to town Oct. 14-19.

The performance schedule is:

Tuesday – Thursday 7:30 p.m.

Friday 8 p.m.

Saturday 2 p.m., 8 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at foxtheatre.org.

The premise of the Kimberly Akimbo musical is:

“Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this ‘howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show’ (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure."

