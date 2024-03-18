Tom Holland and Zendaya get their Whitney fix during break in tennis match

Whenever famously private couple Tom Holland and Zendaya get spotted being cute together it becomes a thing, and such was the case at Sunday's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

It was there during a break in the tennis action that cameras caught them grooving in their box seats and singing along when Whitney Houston's 1987 smash "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" played over the stadium's speakers.

Coincidentally, as Dune Part Two continues to rake it in at the box office, Z's next film happens to be the tennis-themed love triangle film Challengers, due out April 26.

After the match, which saw Iga Swiatek winning her second Open trophy, she got some face time with Zendaya -- to the athlete's apparent shock. According to video that The Open posted to X, formerly Twitter, the pair chatted and hugged, and the star posed with Swiatek and her new trophy.

"What just happened?" the tennis pro captioned the video.

