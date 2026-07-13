Tom Cruise transforms in 'Digger' official trailer

Dig up the official trailer for Tom Cruise's new film, Digger.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the new trailer for the upcoming film on Monday. It finds Cruise completely transformed into the character Digger Rockwell, a billionaire who has a thick Southern accent, a potbelly and combed-over white hair.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) director Alejandro González Iñárritu helmed the movie. It is his first English-language feature since The Revenant.

Digger follows "the most powerful man in the world" who "embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's savior before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything," according to an official description.

The trailer starts with Cruise's Digger enjoying a lavish lifestyle inside of his mansion. We soon learn that the company he owns is responsible for an ecological disaster that is likely to cause a nuclear war.

Digger then sets out to try to save the world, despite how unlikely the possibility may seem.

"If we can't control the course of nature, at lease we can control the narrative," Digger says. "When all else fails, you hit ’em with the truth. You know, the hard truth. Just bang, bang, bang!"

The film's ensemble cast includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Riz Ahmed, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Emma D’Arcy.

Iñárritu also produces the film, which he co-wrote with his Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman. Cruise also serves as a producer.

Digger arrives in theaters on Oct. 2.

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