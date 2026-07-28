Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter Suri reportedly drops 'Cruise' surname

Katie Holmes gets a visit from daughter Suri Cruise on the set of 'Happy Hours' in Alphabet City in Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2025, in New York City. (Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter, Suri, has dropped her famous last name, according to Page Six.

State voter records show a "Suri Noelle" with the same age and birth date as the former Suri Cruise in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, the location of Carnegie Mellon University, which the 20-year-old is widely reported to be attending.

Noelle is Holmes' middle name. It was not immediately clear when the name change occurred.

People reported in 2024 that Holmes and Cruise's daughter used the last name "Noelle" at her high school graduation that summer.

According to Broadway World, Noelle is slated to star in Midsummer!, a modern take on a Shakespeare classic, with other college students in Pittsburgh later this week.

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Cruise and Holmes for comment.

The former couple announced their daughter's birth in April 2006, a year after they began dating. The pair were married in November that same year and divorced in 2012.

In 2023, Holmes spoke about her daughter in an interview with Glamour, where she emphasized the importance of privacy.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Holmes said.

She added, "I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

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