Tom Cruise eats popcorn like a monster

By Tad, Drex & Kara

Tom Cruise is breaking the internet this week. Not because of his budding romance with co-star Ana de Armas or the release of his new Mission Impossible movie, but because of the way he was caught eating his popcorn! He was at a screening of Mission Impossible in London when a fan caught him grubbing & now it’s gone viral.

He is eating it in a way that can only be described as “movie star who’s fully aware he is always being photographed” and fans went crazy in the comments. More about the unusual way he eats popcorn here...

