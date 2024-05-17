TikTok’s Pookie and Jett are hosting an Atlanta Rent The Runway pop-up!

Did you know that TikTok stars Pookie and Jett live right here in the Atlanta area?! As seen here, I was stunned to learn that Campbell “Pookie” and Jett Puckett live in Brookhaven.

@b985fm stitch with @Campbell Puckett we live among CELEBRITIES!! pookie fyp Brookhaven Atlanta waho ♬ original sound - B98.5 Atlanta

Since they live here in Atlanta, it only makes sense that they would be doing events and appearances here.

If you want to see Pookie and Jett (and their incredible clothes), they’re doing a Rent The Runway pop-up at Emmi Midtown on June 1st!

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Pookie and Jett making an appearance from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Emmi Midtown is located at 1405 Spring St NW, 10th Floor, Atlanta GA 30309.

More details are at secretatlanta.com.