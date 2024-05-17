TikTok’s Pookie and Jett are hosting an Atlanta Rent The Runway pop-up!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 13: In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen on a phone on March 13, 2024 in New York City. Congress is set to vote and pass a bill that could ban the popular app TikTok nationwide and be sent to the Senate for a vote. The bill would force the Chinese firm ByteDance to divest from TikTok and other applications that it owns within six months after passage of the bill or face a ban. Lawmakers argue that ByteDance is beholden to the Chinese government making the app a national security threat. (Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

TikTok (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By Abby Jessen

Did you know that TikTok stars Pookie and Jett live right here in the Atlanta area?! As seen here, I was stunned to learn that Campbell “Pookie” and Jett Puckett live in Brookhaven.

@b985fm

stitch with @Campbell Puckett we live among CELEBRITIES!! pookie fyp Brookhaven Atlanta waho

♬ original sound - B98.5 Atlanta

Since they live here in Atlanta, it only makes sense that they would be doing events and appearances here.

If you want to see Pookie and Jett (and their incredible clothes), they’re doing a Rent The Runway pop-up at Emmi Midtown on June 1st!

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Pookie and Jett making an appearance from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Emmi Midtown is located at 1405 Spring St NW, 10th Floor, Atlanta GA 30309.

More details are at secretatlanta.com.

