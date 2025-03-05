Three songs that always put a smile on my face

There are a lot of songs that I love and listen to on repeat, and this list could really be a lot longer. But I wanted to share with you a few (three) songs that always put smile on my face and never get skipped! I hope you enjoy them as much as I do.

Nu Shooz - I Can’t Wait

I remember hearing this song when it came out and sort of liked it, ten years later it became one of my favorites. A sappy and happy love song waiting to be with the one you love. With lyrics like “Cause I can’t wait Baby (I can’t wait) ‘til you call me on the telephone” the song brings up memories of a simpler time, and sitting by the landline waiting for it to ring.

Earth, Wind & Fire – September

Do you remember the 21st of September? Me neither! September is the perfect song to get any party started and will have just about everyone singing along.

M83 – Midnight City

The intro of this song gets me every time, I just love it. It also reminds me of a really good time in my life so I get a little nostalgic as well.