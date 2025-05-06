Three songs for the perfect Tuesday vibe

I’ve picked three songs I think capture the Tuesday vibe — think chill, reflective, slightly offbeat, maybe a bit hopeful or mellow — like the calm between Monday’s rush and the anticipation of the weekend!
“Just Like a Pill” – P!nk
Moody, introspective, and mid-tempo — perfect for a reflective Tuesday.
“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Mellow, catchy, and good background energy for a low-stress day.
“Adore You” – Harry Styles
Bright and warm, but not overwhelming — great for a soft Tuesday glow.