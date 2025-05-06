Three songs for the perfect Tuesday vibe

Harry Styles at S.S. Daley RTW Spring 2025 as part of London Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Saira MacLeod/WWD via Getty Images)

I’ve picked three songs I think capture the Tuesday vibe — think chill, reflective, slightly offbeat, maybe a bit hopeful or mellow — like the calm between Monday’s rush and the anticipation of the weekend!

“Just Like a Pill” – P!nk

Moody, introspective, and mid-tempo — perfect for a reflective Tuesday.

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Mellow, catchy, and good background energy for a low-stress day.

“Adore You” – Harry Styles

Bright and warm, but not overwhelming — great for a soft Tuesday glow.