Three songs for the perfect Tuesday vibe

Three songs for the perfect Tuesday vibe Harry Styles at S.S. Daley RTW Spring 2025 as part of London Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Saira MacLeod/WWD via Getty Images) (WWD/WWD via Getty Images)
By Chris Centore

I’ve picked three songs I think capture the Tuesday vibe — think chill, reflective, slightly offbeat, maybe a bit hopeful or mellow — like the calm between Monday’s rush and the anticipation of the weekend!

“Just Like a Pill” – P!nk

Moody, introspective, and mid-tempo — perfect for a reflective Tuesday.

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Mellow, catchy, and good background energy for a low-stress day.

“Adore You” – Harry Styles

Bright and warm, but not overwhelming — great for a soft Tuesday glow.

Chris Centore

Chris Centore

Weekdays from 3-7 p.m. on B98.5

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!