Three iconic ’90s shows worth rewatching

Occasionally, while scrolling thru one of the (too) many streaming services we have and realize “there’s nothing on TV worth watching!” This is when I’ll say to my wife, we should rewatch a random 90’s sitcom. Not a terrible idea, but which one? Well if you’re in the same boat I have a three suggestions that you might enjoy.

Wings – 8 seasons available on Pluto TV, Hulu and Disney +

Wings aired from 1990 to 1997 on NBC. The show was set in the fictional Tom Nevers Field airport on Nantucket, and follows the lives of estranged brothers, Joe and Brian Hackett. who run a struggling one-plane airline called Sandpiper Air. Alongside their quirky friends and airport staff—including Helen, a feisty childhood friend and love interest; Lowell, a dim-witted but lovable mechanic; and Roy, the sleazy rival airline owner—the brothers navigate personal and professional challenges with humor and heart. The series blends workplace comedy with romantic entanglements, delivering witty dialogue and endearing character dynamics.

Just Shoot Me – 7 seasons available on Pluto TV, Hulu and Disney +

Just Shoot Me! aired from 1997 to 2003 on NBC, and starred David Spade. It was set in the fast-paced world of Blush, a high-fashion magazine, and follows Maya Gallo, a smart and ambitious journalist who, after losing her job, reluctantly takes a position at Blush, which is run by her vain and womanizing father, Jack Gallo. She navigates the absurdity of the fashion industry while dealing with the magazine’s eccentric staff, including self-absorbed former model Nina Van Horn, sleazy photographer Elliot DiMauro, and sarcastic assistant Dennis Finch. The series blends workplace comedy with sharp wit and quirky character interactions, offering a satirical look at media and high society.

Sports Night – 2 seasons available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime

Sports Night is more of a dramedy and only aired for two seasons from 1998 to 2000 on ABC. It gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the production of a nightly sports news show. Created by Aaron Sorkin, the series follows the lives of co-anchors Casey McCall and Dan Rydell, along with their dedicated production team, including executive producer Dana Whitaker, senior associate producer Natalie Hurley, and managing editor Isaac Jaffe. Balancing personal and professional challenges, the team works under constant pressure to deliver a smart, engaging sports broadcast while dealing with network politics, ethical dilemmas, and their own interpersonal relationships. Known for its rapid-fire dialogue and mix of humor and drama, Sports Night provides an insightful and heartfelt look at the struggles and triumphs of live television.