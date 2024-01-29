This year's PaleyFest LA confab to feature stars of 'Curb', 'Loki', 'The Morning Show' and more

The Paley Center for Media announced Monday the schedule for the 41stannual PaleyFest LA, its annual television festival "celebrating creative excellence."

This year's event, which will take place from Friday, April 12, through Saturday, April 20, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will feature the stars of The Morning Show, Young Sheldon, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Loki, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the forthcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

Stars already signed up to attend include Loki's Tom Hiddleston, The Morning Show's producers/stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Larry David and Cheryl Hines from Curb and the star of another show that's about to have its final season, Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage.

Additionally, the confab will host a special 25th anniversary panel for Family Guy and a celebration of ten years of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"The Curb cast and I are looking forward to seeing you all at PaleyFest!" Larry David expressed, joking, "Just a heads up, I may not sound like myself. Since shooting ended I've been passing the time by playing the Jew's harp, which has damaged my teeth and given me a pronounced lisp."

He continued, "I have ordered special dentures from Estonia, but they may not arrive in time. Fingers crossed. In any event, see you there."

Young Sheldon executive producers Steven Molaro, Steve Holland and Chuck Lorre added, "What better way to say goodbye to a show we love than with people who love it as much as we do at PaleyFest!"

Family Guy creator and star Seth MacFarlane snarked, "While I'd been counting on a 24th anniversary celebration at PaleyFest, this is the next best thing, and I'm honored to participate."

