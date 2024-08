This Team USA Supercut will have you ready for LA28 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: A detailed view of the LED screen, depicting the LA28 Olympics logo, is seen at the LA28 Press Conference on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Main Press Centre on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)