'This Is Spinal Tap' to hit theaters in July ahead of sequel release

Bonnie Schiffman/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

The sequel to This Is Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, is hitting theaters in September. But before that fans are being given a chance to catch the original on the big screen.

It was previously revealed that the original film would be rereleased ahead of the sequel's opening, and now Deadline reports that a remastered, remixed and 4K restoration of the film will hit theaters nationwide July 5-7.

Originally released in 1984, This is Spinal Tap was directed by Rob Reiner and starred Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer. It followed a fictional heavy metal band being filmed for a documentary.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will open in theaters Sept. 12 and follow the band as they reunite after 15 years for a final concert. It will feature cameos from Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Books, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and more.

