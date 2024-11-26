This has to be one of the best catches of the NFL season

This has to be one of the best catches of the NFL season CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 24: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images) (Matt Kelley/Getty Images)
By Chris Centore

During Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Panthers game in North Carolina a young fan was trying to get closer to the action. Unfortunately, he lost his balance and started to fall onto the field, luckily Kansa City Chiefs lineman Tershawn Wharton was there to make the catch of the season!

