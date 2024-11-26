This has to be one of the best catches of the NFL season

During Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Panthers game in North Carolina a young fan was trying to get closer to the action. Unfortunately, he lost his balance and started to fall onto the field, luckily Kansa City Chiefs lineman Tershawn Wharton was there to make the catch of the season!
TRENDING: A young #Chiefs fan fell out of the stands and onto the field after Sunday’s game.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 26, 2024
Thankfully, KC lineman Tershawn Wharton was there to help him.
(🎥@T__Russ)
