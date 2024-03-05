Think you got the legs? Braves hiring for sprinter to perform as ‘The Freeze’

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 24: Fox Sports Southeast and former Atlanta Brave Paul Byrd races The Freeze in between innings of an MLB game between The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park on September 24, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Philadelphia Phillies won the game 2-0. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Think you’re faster than the average Braves fan? Want to prove it 81 times a year at home games?

Then, there’s a job opening just for you.

The Braves currently have a listing for “Mascot Sprinter” with the job description making clear it’s to perform as the famous “The Freeze.”

The concept of “The Freeze” is that an actual athlete, such as a sprinter, gives regular fans a large head start to race around the outfield track during a break in the game. Almost always, The Freeze catches the fan with ease -- oftentimes to comic effect.

The in-game race has been a wild hit since it was introduced several seasons back, becoming a spectator draw in its own right in some respects. The Braves are holding auditions for the job on March 13, according to the listing.

Some job qualifications include:

Must be physically fit and in good health to endure conditions including extreme high and low temperatures.

Must be able to run during the “RaceTrac Beat the Freeze” on-field promotion.

Previous mascot or athletic experience is strongly preferred but not required.

Ability to interact in front of large crowds, engage with families and children.

A high-energy employee with confidence and charisma.

Ability to work off-site events throughout the greater Atlanta community.

The job opening did not include a breakdown of what the March 13 auditions process will entail, but it’s safe to say you should probably bring your running shoes.