Think you got the legs? Braves hiring for sprinter to perform as ‘The Freeze’

Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA — Think you’re faster than the average Braves fan? Want to prove it 81 times a year at home games?

Then, there’s a job opening just for you.

The Braves currently have a listing for “Mascot Sprinter” with the job description making clear it’s to perform as the famous “The Freeze.”

The concept of “The Freeze” is that an actual athlete, such as a sprinter, gives regular fans a large head start to race around the outfield track during a break in the game. Almost always, The Freeze catches the fan with ease -- oftentimes to comic effect.

The in-game race has been a wild hit since it was introduced several seasons back, becoming a spectator draw in its own right in some respects. The Braves are holding auditions for the job on March 13, according to the listing.

Some job qualifications include:

Must be physically fit and in good health to endure conditions including extreme high and low temperatures.

Must be able to run during the “RaceTrac Beat the Freeze” on-field promotion.

Previous mascot or athletic experience is strongly preferred but not required.

Ability to interact in front of large crowds, engage with families and children.

A high-energy employee with confidence and charisma.

Ability to work off-site events throughout the greater Atlanta community.

The job opening did not include a breakdown of what the March 13 auditions process will entail, but it’s safe to say you should probably bring your running shoes.