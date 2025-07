PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Michael Ellenberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mimi Leder of "The Morning Show" speak onstage during the Apple TV+ segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 19, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston and Reece Witherspoon are back for season 4 of The Morning Show on Apple TV. A new trailer was dropped and the first episode of season 4 will be released on September 17th, followed by a weekly Friday release thru November 19th.