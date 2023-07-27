"They didn't protect you. I did": Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in season 3 trailer to 'The Morning Show'

Apple TV+ released a teaser to the anticipated third season of its Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show on Thursday, July 27.

According to Apple TV+, "In season 3...the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA."

The streaming service continues, "Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."

The new footage sets the stage for the drama to come with a series of voiceovers from the characters.

"I wanted to make a difference," executive producer and star Reese Witherspoon's Bradley laments in voiceover in the opening moments of the sneak peek, which is set to H.E.R.'s hit "Glory."

"I need to have a say in the future of this place," Jennifer Aniston's Alex laments off camera as she walks stone-faced through a crowded conference room.

"I need to win," says Billy Crudup's cocky producer Cory. "It's time to burn it all down..."

The coming attraction also introduces Emmy winner Jon Hamm as a tech titan stepping off a helicopter. "You need a miracle. I'm offering you a lifeline," he says.

Later, there's a scene between Alex and Bradley. "Honestly, let all the secrets come out!" the former exclaims. "They didn't protect me!"

Bradley replies, "They didn't protect you. I did."

The 10-episode third season of The Morning Show will premiere with two episodes on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. New episodes will subsequently drop every Wednesday through November 8, 2023.

