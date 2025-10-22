These are the 10 most-viewed Dylan Scott music videos on YouTube

Dylan Scott turns 35 this week, and we are celebrating by looking back at his biggest songs

Dylan Scott
By Jimmy Larrabee

Dylan Scott is one of the most underrated artists in Country Music. He has so many songs you probably know by heart, but just do not remember are his. Dylan is celebrating his birthday on October 22nd, and we are celebrating Dylan’s big day by looking at his biggest music videos.

Let’s take a look back at the 10 most-viewed music videos on YouTube by Dylan Scott.

#10 - What He’ll Never Have - 8.6 Million Views

#9 - Hooked - 8.6 Million Views

#8 - Can’t Have Mine - 9.2 Million Views

#7 - This Town’s Been Too Good To Us - 14 Million Views

#6 - Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover) - 14 Million Views

#5 - Lay It On Me - 14 Million Views

#4 - New Truck - 15 Million Views

#3 - Makin’ This Boy Go Crazy - 17 Million Views

#2 - Crazy Over Me - 18 Million Views

#1 - My Girl - 166 Million Views

Which of these songs are your favorites? Are you surprised at the songs that didn’t make the top 10? Leave a comment and let us know.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!