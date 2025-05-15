There's a new slayer in Sunnydale: 'Buffy' reboot announces Ryan Kiera Armstrong in lead role

A tearful Ryan Kiera Armstrong let out an emotional "yes" to Sarah Michelle Gellar's offer to join the Buffy universe as the newest slayer.

The sweet exchange was shared to Gellar, Armstrong and Hulu's Instagram accounts Thursday, amid the news Armstrong had been cast in the lead role in the upcoming, untitled Buffy reboot.

"From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side," Gellar, who played Buffy Summers in the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, captioned the social post. "To have that kind of emotional intelligence and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room."

Project executive producers Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman added of the star, "We are so overjoyed to have found this generation's slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong, she absolutely blew us away — there is no question in our mind that she is the chosen one."

Armstrong's credits include Disney+'s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and Firestarter, the sci-fi horror film based on Stephen King's 1980 novel of the same name. Armstrong can also be seen in Netflix's Anne with an E and American Horror Story.

While not many other details have been shared about Armstrong's role in Buffy, she took to social media with a post expressing how she is "beyond thankful," "excited for this journey" and "in awe" of her co-star Gellar.

"I'm still in so much shock and disbelief," she wrote.

