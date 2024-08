Fireworks over Lake Lanier Here are some more photos from the fireworks show Hall County put on at Laurel Park over Lake Lanier (Nelson Hicks)

Do you think Lake Lanier is haunted? Growing up in the Atlanta area and hearing so many stories, I definitely think it’s haunted! Whatever you think, there’s a new movie about the lake called “Lanier” available now on Amazon Prime!

The horror movie follows two detectives who unpack dark truths about Lake Lanier’s haunted history. The movie is based on true stories from the lake.

