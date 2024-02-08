'The Walking Dead' family reunites for 'The Ones Who Live' premiere

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening for the premiere of their forthcoming spinoff series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, and some of the flagship series' original co-stars were there to cheer them on.

Steven Yeun, who played Glenn Rhee on the apocalypse drama, posed for pictures with Lincoln and Gurira, who reprise, respectively, as Rick Grimes and his love Michonne in the new show, debuting February 25 on AMC and AMC+.

Glenn met his end in season 7 back in 2016. Yeun went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Minari, in addition to his accolades for Beef.

Another casualty of The Walking Dead, Chandler Riggs, was on the red carpet; he played Rick's son Carl Grimes until his character's death in season 8.

Norman Reedus, who recently wrapped his own TWD spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, was also there to show his support at the premiere and a post-screening afterparty.

AMC calls The Ones Who Live "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were."

The network teases, "Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

The new series also stars Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Terry O'Quinn, among others.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.