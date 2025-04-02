'The Simpsons,' 'Family Guy,' 'Bob's Burgers' and 'American Dad!' renewed for four seasons

Everything's coming up Milhouse!

Fox has ordered unprecedented four-season renewals for four of its animated TV shows. The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers and American Dad! have all been renewed for four additional seasons.

All four shows will continue their runs on Fox through the 2028-29 TV broadcast cycle and come from 20th Television Animation.

American Dad! returns to the network for four new seasons after an 11-year break. Created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, the show premiered in 2005 and was part of Fox's programming through 2014.

The Simpsons has been renewed for seasons 37 through 40, extending its run as the longest-running scripted primetime series in the history of TV.

"This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators — that goes double for Seth [MacFarlane] this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics," Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Television Network, said in a statement.

Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, called the renewals historic and truly monumental for these iconic animated series.

"We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad and Bob's Burgers for years to come," Proietto said.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Television Animation and ABC News.

