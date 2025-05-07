'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' ﻿among new series ordered at Bravo

The Bravo-verse is expanding.

The network has announced a new expansion to its programming slate, which includes new and returning series, such as a brand-new addition to its Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is the latest entry in the beloved reality franchise. Andy Cohen will executive produce the new series, which will be set along the shores of the Ocean State.

According to an official synopsis, The Real Housewives of Rhode Island will expand "into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations. With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there's no escaping your past … or each other." No cast members have been announced for the upcoming series.

Additionally, Bravo has reimagined the series Ladies of London, and is also introducing Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition and a revival of Shahs of Sunset, which has the working title of The Valley: Persian Style.

Ladies of London, which is a documentary-soap that previously ran from 2014 to 2017, will have an entirely new cast.

All Bravo series are available to stream on Peacock the day after they air on TV. Shows The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Summer House, The Real Housewives of Miami and Southern Hospitality just delivered their most-watched seasons ever, according to the network, and will all return for new seasons.

