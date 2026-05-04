'The Night Agent' to end with season 4 on Netflix

The Night Agent will return for one final mission.

Netflix has announced that the upcoming fourth season of the popular thriller series will be its last. The final season of the show started production Monday in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Basso stars as Peter Sutherland in the show, which has Shawn Ryan as its creator, executive producer and showrunner.

"Ever since the initial success of The Night Agent, I've been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland's journey," Ryan said in a press release. "I'm so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on The Night Agent and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget."

Season 3 of The Night Agent debuted to Netflix on Feb. 19.

The third season picked up after the explosive events of season 2. It found night agent Peter Sutherland "called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss," according to its official synopsis. "This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed in the process."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.