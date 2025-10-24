'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' announces fan casting contest winner

'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' arrives in theaters in November 2026. (Lionsgate)

The odds were ever in his favor.

Lionsgate has announced that Devon Singletary is the fan selected to appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Back in May, Lionsgate announced an open casting call for fans of the dystopian young adult franchise to act out their favorite moment, sing their favorite song or improv a scene for the chance to be selected to appear in the upcoming sixth film in The Hunger Games franchise.

Singletary will play the character Blair, a close friend of Haymitch Abernathy and Burdock Everdeen, who is Katniss Everdeen's father.

The Florida-based actor's reaction to being selected was captured in a video shared to the official The Hunger Games Instagram account on Friday.

“I’m blown away,” Singletary said. “I’m really just speechless. I’m super excited.”

The video also shows off Singletary's first day on set.

"I love the Sunrise on the Reaping book," he said. "Being selected into The Hunger Games is a great honor."

Joseph Zada leads the film's star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

